A source forwards a fund-raising solicitation from the Democratic Massachusetts Congressman, written in his inimitable style:

People in Washington frequently say that they regret not being able to be somewhere in person but they are there in spirit. I have often found the reverse to be the case-being present at an event from which i am absent in spirit. In the case of this fundraiser, the more traditional form is applicable. There are a number of people whose persons will be absent but whose spirits will be hovering: Bill O'Reilly, Rush Limbaugh, Dick Cheney, and Sean Hannity. I can promise you that contributing to me will put them in an even worse mood than they usually are.