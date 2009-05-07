To what extent was Frank Luntz's memo on health care--as reported yesterday in Politico, first by Mike Allen and then by Ben Smith--just a publicity stunt for Luntz? And to what extent was it an actual effort to guide the Republicans as they try to stop President Obama and his allies from enacting comprehensive reform?

I had assumed it was more the former. But it appears Republicans are taking Luntz's advice very seriously.

According to CQ's Drew Armstrong, Luntz addressed a closed door session of congressional Republicans on Wednesday, basically offering the same advice he does in his memo. Resist the temptation to deny that a crisis exists, Luntz advised, and personalize the issue. But demonize government and insist that people pursue the "right" reform. "We've reached out to Frank," House Republican Conference Chairman Mike Pence told CQ. "I would say, enthuisatically, Frank is back."