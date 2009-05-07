Enough with the political commentary on Frank Luntz. Let's talk substance. In his memo, Luntz boils down his advice to using what he calls "words that work":

If you can’t get the treatment you need, when you need it, there is a crisis. If you are denied the ability to choose the doctor or hospital that’s best for you, then it is a crisis. If you can’t afford the coverage you need for you and your family, then you have a crisis. We need to stop looking at it from a global perspective and restore the humanity to healthcare. We need to focus more on people and less on the system.

Hey, that's good advice. I happen to agree with those sentiments. But are they arguments against the sort of health reforms Obama and his (mostly) Democratic allies want? Or for?

Let's look more closely at two of those statements.



As you know, around 47 million Americans have no health insurance. Many more have insurance but find it doesn't provide the coverage they need. As a result, many Americans can't get coverage when they need it because they can't afford it. How many exactly? Around a third of all Americans, according to this survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation: