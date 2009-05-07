And now, back to Frank Luntz and his arguments about health care. (I could do this all day!)



Luntz suggests the Republicans focus on the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship. I couldn't agree more. So let's see how the U.S. system stacks on that metric--again, with the help of the Commonwealth Fund's surveys of patients in different countries.

One way to measure the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship is whether you get to keep seeing the same doctor, year after year. That's particularly true for people with chronic disease. But relative to patients in other countries, Americans are less likely to keep seeing the same doctor:

