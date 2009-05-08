2.) If I were a bank supervisor (the anonymous government officials who carried out the stress tests), and I saw first-quarter bank profits come in $20 billion higher than I expected--and at a time when banks were chafing against government intervention and had an enormous incentive to show they could go it alone--I guess I'd be more inclined to question that $20 billion figure than to question my original expectations. All the more so when I started to learn about the various accounting tricks the banks had used to generate it.

3.) There are big information asymmetries involved in this exercise: The government has just combed through the books of 19 banks; it knows what their books of loans look like, what their portfolios of investments look like. You and I have no such information available to us. That makes it impossible to verify this work on our own.

To give you one example: I've been tooling around the MetLife annual report lately. And one of the things you notice if you read it is that the company (which is now officially a bank) has just under $30 billion in what it calls "gross unrealized losses" on various debt securities (like mortgage-backed securities). These are basically declines in value that MetLife doesn't declare as losses because it plans to hang on to them for a while and it considers the declines temporary. Or, as the annual report elegantly puts it: "Based upon the Company’s current evaluation of these securities in accordance with its impairment policy, the cause of the decline being primarily attributable to ... an extensive widening of credit spreads which resulted from a lack of market liquidity and a short-term market dislocation versus a long-term deterioration in credit quality ... the Company has concluded that these securities are not other-than-temporarily impaired."

Now, I worry that a lot of these securities are actually permanently impaired.* It certainly wouldn't shock me if half or two-thirds of that $30 billion is a lost cause. But when I look at the stress-test results for MetLife, I see that the government assumes no more than $8.3 billion in losses this year and next year. (I say "no more than" because the category in the stress-test report is broader than the debt securities I'm looking at in the MetLife annual report.)

For all I know, the government is exactly right. As I say, the regulators know precisely what kind of securities MetLife has, and they're in a much better position to assess what sort of losses MetLife could suffer under tougher economic conditions. But given my anxieties, and given the importance of the determination, I'd feel a lot better if we could open this stuff up and get a third, fourth, fifth opinion on it. We obviously can't do that, given the sensitivity of the information. So I'll just have to deal with sleeping about 10 percent worse at night.

--Noam Scheiber

*Given that I'm talking about the finances of a specific bank, I should disclose that some of TNR's investors may own positions in certain banks (though I couldn't tell you more than that--that's all I know).