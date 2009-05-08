1. I'm really not sure what to say at this point about the GOP fear-mongering campaign against transferring suspected terrorists to American prisons. Even assuming that terrorists could break out of a maximum security prison, what do we imagine they will do, stranded in come tiny town with no money, weapons, knowledge of the local terrain or ability to speak English?

Conor Friedersdorf notices former McCain campaign spokesman, and current Weekly Standard blogger Michael Goldfarb explaining why it was perfectly fine to hold hundreds of thousands of Nazi POWs inside the United States, but not a few al Qaeda members:

“Here’s a clip of Rep. Pete Hoekstra at the presser this morning explaining to a particularly thick reporter why the threat posed by al Qaeda detainees is different, and far more serious, that that posed by German prisoners of war. As Hoekstra explains, the Germans didn’t kill three thousand American civilians as they went to work.“ — Michael Goldfarb. I’ve never found myself arguing that Nazis were actually pretty harmless, let alone trying to prove my point by asserting that unlike the Nazis, really bad guys kill at least 3,000 innocent civilians. If I ever do, I’ll consider it a red flag signalling that perhaps my argument is absurd.

I suppose Goldfarb imagines that, having escaped from a maximum security prison, a terrorist would immediately roam the countryside killing civilians with his bare hands, someting Nazis were either unwilling or incapable of doing. Good point, Conor Friedersdorf!

2. Andrew Sullivan catches the New York Times using the word "torture" to describe aset of practices identical to what the United States implemented at Guantanamo -- identical, of course, because they were the practices used against our soldiers in Korea that we copied to use against al Qaeda -- except of course the Times only calls it torture when it's done against us: