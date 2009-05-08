Washington's go-to man on Wall St. - BlackRock's Larry Fink "has a way of making good money in bad times."

More Gov't Support for GMAC - Geithner: "It's likely, again, that GMAC will need to take additional capital ... and we'll be prepared to provide that."

A taxonomy of health care systems - What's the difference between "socialized medicine" and "social health insurance"?

China wants a new reserve currency - But IMF-issued SDRs won't be it.