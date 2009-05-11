Roxana Saberi, the Iranian-American journalist recently sentenced to eight years in an Iranian prison for spying, was released on Monday after an appeal court reduced her sentence. American officials and media watchdog groups--like these Reporters Without Borders protesters, who demonstrated in Paris on April 28--had frequently demonstrated to push Tehran for her freedom.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, there are 125 reporters currently jailed around the world. Click through today's TNR slideshow for some prominent examples of journalists doing time.

--Katie Koch