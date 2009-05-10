The Wall Street Journal had a good piece yesterday laying out how we got from the $185 billion capital hole the stress tests initially turned up to the $75 billion hole the government ultimately announced. It was basically a series of case-by-case negotiations with banks over things like future profitability and credit for the sale of subsidiaries. Some of the individual numbers of are interesting (Citigroup got its capital hole lowered from $35 billion to 5.5 billion), but none of this is too surprising since, as I mentioned Friday, the government summarized the results of these negotiations in its own report.

There are, however, two points in the piece worth highlighting:

1.) Despite the recent criticism of these bank-regulator negotiations, there's nothing inherently nefarious about them. They're actually fairly routine. Per the Journal:

All the back-and-forth is typical of the way regulators traditionally wrap up their examinations of banks: Regulators often present preliminary findings to lenders and then give them time to respond. The process can result in changes to the regulators' initial conclusions. Some of the stress-test revisions, for instance, were made to account for the beneficial impact of the industry's strong first-quarter profits.

Now, maybe you want to argue that the government didn't acquit itself well in these negotiations. But the mere fact of negotiations isn't particularly damning.