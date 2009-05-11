One of the more grievous missteps in the construction of subprime mortgages was their sensitivity to home prices. In a world where values are always flat or rising -- as was thought to be the case in the U.S. -- this relationship could safely be ignored.

That’s because with the help of an adjustable rate loan, a borrower could buy a home with little or no-money down, and when it came time for the interest rate to reset updward, he could instead refinance into another adjustable rate mortgage and get started on a new set of affordable monthly payments. Rinse and repeat every to two-to-three years.

From a recent working paper by St. Louis Federal Reserve economist Radeep Sengupta and Vanguard Group economist Geetesh Bhardwaj:

Subprime mortgages were meant to be rolled over and each time the horizon deliberately kept short to limit the lender's exposure to high-risk borrowers.

And surprisingly, a large number of these prepayments (that is, refinancing for the most part) occurred during a rising interest-rate environment: