A Pakistani displaced child from the troubled Swat valley fills a jar with water near a make-shift camp in Swabi on May 6, 2009. More than 40,000 civilians have fled deadly clashes in Pakistan's Swat valley, officials said, amid fears that fighting between Taliban and security forces will torpedo a peace deal. Deadly clashes flared again overnight in Mingora, the main town in Swat -- the one-time ski resort -- where local officials said armed Taliban have defied curfews and occupied government buildings, making a mockery of the peace deal. (Photo: Tariq Mahmood/AFP/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley