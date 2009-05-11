A Pakistani displaced child from the troubled Swat valley fills a jar
with water near a make-shift camp in Swabi on May 6, 2009. More than
40,000 civilians have fled deadly clashes in Pakistan's Swat valley,
officials said, amid fears that fighting between Taliban and security
forces will torpedo a peace deal. Deadly clashes flared again overnight
in Mingora, the main town in Swat -- the one-time ski resort -- where
local officials said armed Taliban have defied curfews and occupied
government buildings, making a mockery of the peace deal. (Photo: Tariq Mahmood/AFP/Getty Images)
--Michael Crowley