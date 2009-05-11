Like Isaac, I don't find Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari very impressive or reassuring. I did think this was a snappy comeback to his questioning yesterday by David Gregory:

MR. GREGORY: Is there a view, however, in Pakistan that the Taliban should be kept around for a rainy day, as it's been said, as a bulwark against Indian influence in neighboring Afghanistan?

MR. ZARDARI: I don't think so. I don't think so.

MR. GREGORY: You don't think that was part of the past at all?

MR. ZARDARI: I think in--it was part of your past and our past, and the ISI and the CIA created them together. And I can find you 10 books and 10 philosophers and 10 write-ups on that, of what all you didn't do.

MR. GREGORY: Fair argument, certainly, a lot of people would agree with you. But did the game change after 9/11 to a point where the U.S. decided to root out this threat and Pakistan was straddling both sides?

MR. ZARDARI: You tell me. I was imprisoned by the same dictator you were supporting. You were supporting a dictator who...

MR. GREGORY: You're speaking of General Musharraf.

MR. ZARDARI: I'm speaking of General Musharraf. In fact, I lost my wife on his watch and I has--I spent five years in his prison.