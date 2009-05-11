In a surprise move, the top U.S. general in Afganistan, David McKiernan, is out and Iraq special ops man Stanley McChrystal takes over the good war. Newsweek did a quick snapshot back in 2006:

He isn't even listed in the directory at Fort Bragg, N.C., his home base. That's not because McChrystal has done anything wrong--quite the contrary, he's one of the Army's rising stars--but because he runs the most secretive force in the U.S. military. That is the Joint Special Operations Command, the snake-eating, slit-their-throats "black ops" guys who captured Saddam Hussein and targeted Abu Mussab al-Zarqawi.

