Dick Cheney (favorability: 30 percent) argues that the Republican party (favorability: 40 percent) is better served by Rush Limbaugh (favorability: 19 percent) than by Colin Powell (favorability: 76 percent). The best explanation I can come up with is that Cheney believes if his party shrinks far enough, he may wind up being the most popular figure still in it.

Because I hate to let Michelle have all the Leheresque fun, I'll illustrate the point with this slightly creepy YouTube animation of "New Math." Remember: The important thing is to understand what you're doing, rather than to get the right answer.

--Christopher Orr

