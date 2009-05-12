One Of The Worst Scams In Washington Will Be Coming To An End--If Obama Stands Firm, by Barron YoungSmith

TNRtv: What Should The Next Stimulus Package Look Like? by Simon Johnson

Samuel Beckett Didn't Hate Literature--He Loved It To Death, by John Banville

What Would The Middle East Look Like If Iran Gets The Bomb? A Lebanese Preview. by David Samuels