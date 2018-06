Rachel Maddow, last night, talking about Rick Scott, the controversial former health care industry executive who's emerging as the most visible--and flagrantly dishonest--opponent of health care reform:

"Having Rick Scott as your spokesman against health care reform is like having an E. Coli bacterium as your spokesman against handwashing."

Can't say it any better than that. Essential background reading on Scott here and here. Be sure to check out the whole clip from MSNBC here.

--Jonathan Cohn