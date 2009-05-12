The Senate Finance Committee is staging a hearing about the issue many observers, myself included, believe is the single biggest challenge in health care reform: Paying to expand coverage over the next few years, before efficiency improvements and other cost-cutting measures start to yield real savings.

The purpose of this hearing is not to hash out a final deal. (That's a long process, one that will not really start until the Committee's members meet in private soon.) Rather, the main purpose of this hearing is education--of individual Senators, lobbyists, and members of the public--about the various options on the table.

With that in mind, I'd highly recommend reading the prepared testimony of Robert Greenstein, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. He's one of the smartest, most knowledgeable policy experts in Washington. And while his liberal sympathies are hardly a secret, he is intellectually honest to a fault. Even conservatives respect him.

In his testimony, Greenstein runs through the possibilities now getting serious attention in Washington. It's as good a primer as I've seen, in fact. But the most important point he makes, I think, is this one:

