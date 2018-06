Poor Michael Steele. Clearly he never got the memo instructing all GOP leaders that the only safe response to a question about the party's failures is to always, always blame the liberal media.

Instead, by trying to make a simple, completely accurate observation about last year's presidential primary, he managed simultaneously to pick a fight with Mitt Romney and tar the party's base as a bunch of anti-Mormon bigots.

When oh when will someone put this man out of his misery?



--Michelle Cottle