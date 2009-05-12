From Bob Woodward's The War Within:

Lieutenant General Stanley McChrystal, the commander of the Joint Special Opera tions Command (JSOC) responsible for hunting al Qaeda in Iraq, employed what he called “collaborative warfare,” using every tool available simultaneously, from signals intercepts to human intelligence and other methods, that allowed lightning-quick and sometimes concurrent operations. Derek Harvey, the DIA intelligence expert and adviser to Petraeus, said privately that the operations were so effective that they gave him “orgasms.”