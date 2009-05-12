Dick Cheney's Sunday morning bitch slap of Colin Powell clinched it: The GOP is fast degenerating into a trashy, smack-talking, back-stabbing reality spectacle ala "Real Housewives."

So I'm thinking it's time to hammer out some details and make a pitch to the networks. Luckily, one of my colleagues is hitched to someone who runs her own development company. So we've got a leg up!

But finding a winning formula can be tricky. Off the top of my head, I see a couple of obvious ways to go:

1. In the interest of building empathy and appreciation between the warring factions, we pair up prominent representatives of the GOP's good ol' boy, outdoorsy branch with reps from its country-club branch and have them jump back and forth between each others milieus. For instance, Mitt Romney could visit Sarah Palin up in Alaska for a tutorial on how to skin his own dinner and interact with working-class Americans who aren't mowing his lawn. Palin, in turn, could spend a couple of weeks in Massachusetts with Mitt, boning up on the Bush Doctrine, past Supreme Court decisions, and just generally discovering the wonders of newspapers and magazines. Everybody grows!

