Esquire asked the folks at Movieline to come up with a list of 10 summer movies "that won't actually suck," and they've offered Up, The Hurt Locker, Angels & Demons, Humpday, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Moon, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, The Hangover, The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3, and (500) Days of Summer. (You can read the full list, with descriptions, here.)

I'm hopeful for The Hurt Locker, Humpday and, especially, (500) Days of Summer, but have escalating degrees of skepticism where The Hangover, the Potter movie, the Pelham remake, and the Transformers sequel are concerned.

I have already seen three of the movies on the list, though--Up, Angels & Demons, and Moon--and found one to be terrific, one quite good, and one utterly lousy. I suspect many, if not most, readers will be able to guess which is which.

--Christopher Orr

