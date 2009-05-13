In her interview with Larry King last night, Elizabeth Edwards had this to say about the National Enquirer, which, of course, broke the story of her husband's affaire with Rielle Hunter:



KING: All right. When the story first appeared -- talking about "Resilience," when the story first appeared in the tabloids, a friend had to mention it to you, did you see this in the Enquirer?

EDWARDS: Yes.

KING: What did you say?

EDWARDS: You know, I remember a long time ago standing in a line and seeing a picture in front of one these tabloid magazines of an old plane surrounded by dust. And they said, "Abandoned World War II Plane Found on the Face of the Moon."

And I thought, you know, isn't it odd that, you know, CNN and ABC and everybody missed this story that was picked up by this tabloid. At the same time that the stories appeared about John, there was exactly the similar stories appearing about now President Obama.

You know, this is the fodder that they have.

KING: So you dismissed them.

EDWARDS: I dismissed them. [Emphasis added.]