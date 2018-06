Sarah Palin, on the memoir that HarperCollins has just signed her to write:

It will be nice to put my journalism degree to work on this and get to tell my story, Alaska's story.

For now, neither she nor the publisher are disclosing how much she's being paid for the book. Palin has called "laughable" reports that she was asking for $11 million, one million less than Bill Clinton received for his memoir.

--Christopher Orr