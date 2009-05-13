There's an excerpt in this morning's Wall Street Journal from Dexter Filkin's masterful essay on Iraq (and, inferentially on AfPak) in the last

issue of TNR. There are not many places where even so serious a writer as Filkins--and a military strategist, at that--can get 4,500 words to lay out an intricate argument and pose some objections to his own point of view. Except there is TNR where this is done regularly. Cruise over the left-hand side of our web-site and click to this mind-changing, even mind boggling article. And, if you want to have an old-fashioned pleasure, pick up a hard copy. Ponder. Also enjoy.

