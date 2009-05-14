AFP says the CIA chief has been winning private assurances that Israel will not strike Iran.

You get the feeling this is something the Obama administration really, really does not want to see happen.

Meanwhile, here's what CFR's Richard Hass, no wilting flower, says about Iran today:

It is highly unlikely that the United States will be able to persuade or pressure Iran to forgo uranium enrichment entirely. The best that can be hoped for is a ceiling on what Tehran does -- in particular, not enrich uranium to a concentration required for a weapon -- and intrusive inspections so that the world can be confident of this. The outcome is less than ideal, to say the least, but it is one we could live with.

--Michael Crowley

