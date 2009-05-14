I had no idea until I saw this USAT story that the debate over mandatory seat belt laws was still bubbling. Having long lived in states with primary seat belt laws (meaning police can stop and ticket motorists solely for not wearing their seat belts), I assumed the question had long since been settled.

But it turns out many states merely have secondary laws (allowing police to ticket you for seat belt violations only if they stop you for some other misdeed), and New Hampshire doesn't have a law for adults at all--despite the wad of federal cash that states with mandatory laws have been receiving in recent years. Now refocusing attention on the issue, many states are facing serious budget squeezes and would love a fresh influx of federal money, but the available grants are set to expire at the end of June.

I say--with apologies to all who've suffered through this rant before--New Hampshire should stick by its guns, the grants should be allowed to die, and existing laws should be rolled back so that states can stop treating their adults like children.

Yes. I'm well aware of the stats showing that mandatory seat belt laws save lives. I myself feel more secure wearing a seat belt--and did even before I bought a car with one of those migraine-inducing systems that beeps at me every single time I briefly unbuckle my belt at a stoplight to reach back and pick up whatever toy/book/juicebox my child has dropped on the floor. But if I chose not to wear a seat belt, it shouldn't be anyone's business but my own.