Pakistan will not disappear. It will probably get worse before it gets better. If it ever gets better. And if it doesn't, well, you figure it out. It's actually very simple...the problem, not the solution.



Just a while back I posted a Spine explaining why Pakistan must be dealt with if we want anything in Asia to hold. Many of you think Palestine is the center of the storm. It isn't. It's actually nothing in comparison to Pakistan.



In any case, my good friend Tunku Varadarajan, a professor of foreign affairs at New York University and the one who runs the opinions section at Forbes, knows much more about the Indian subcontinent than I do. Here's his article from Forbes. Read it with fear.