Arkansas State Senator, and potential U.S. Senate candidate, Kim Hendren:
“At the meeting I was attempting to explain that unlike Sen. Schumer, I believe in traditional values, like we used to see on ‘The Andy Griffith Show.’ I made the mistake of referring to Sen. Schumer as ‘that Jew’ and I should not have put it that way as this took away from what I was trying to say.”
Translation: I meant to slur Schumer using well-understood code words, but accidentily lapsed into the plain English meaning of those terms.
--Jonathan Chait