Today, Chrysler announced the closing of 789 dealerships, which will slash 25 percent of its dealer network and will add drastically to the auto graveyard that has been growing over the past few years. The Los Angeles Times also reports that GM is expected to annouce the closure of 1,000 to 1,200 dealerships this week. Be sure to check out today's TNR slideshow to see some of the bleak scenes from America's abandoned car lots. The photographs are astounding.



--Amanda Silverman

Photo courtesy of Flickr/Noah Gage