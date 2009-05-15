Or is it that somehow, once Europeans started banging, somehow their ideas spread worldwide - with almost bizarre uniformity, coating every nook and cranny - such as all the way across Asia, back down into Africa whence their apparently artless ancestors had come ... after all, no human beings on earth lack artistic sensibility (here note anthropologist Donald Brown's listing of music, poetry, symbolism, hairstyles as universal to our species).

Clearly none of this makes sense, but otherwise, doesn't this romantic Euro-Bang notion imply that humans only became truly mentally advanced in Europe? One thinks of Hegel's designation of the Chinese as less advanced in terms of sophisticated, self-conscious, intellectually questing Geist than Germanics. Isn't all of this a kind of academicized version of the sort of thing I took a few stabs at re Steve Sailer last week here and here?

It has actually been long established that the earliest evidence of artistically conscious humans has been found in, as we might expect, Africa, given that it's where our species emerged. Specifically, South Africa, in Blombos Cave. There were beads made from shells, and geometric engravings on ochre - i.e. slam-dunk "modern" tokens, unimaginable of even the smartest dog, parrot, chimp, or even Australopithecine "Lucy." And this stuff dates back to 75,000 to 80,000 years ago. No bosomy figurines, sure - but if what got dug up in Germany was jewelry and etchings instead, we can sure there would be the same claims that here was the birth of advanced thought.

Humans "banged" long before the European Cro-Magnon era. The cave painters blowing hand prints onto the walls and limning gorgeous renditions of elk and bison were heirs to a sensibility that was old news, having emerged far, far south tens of thousands of years before. This is common coin among people who study such things. That Proto-German sex toy is fun enough, but it's time the media stopped elevating things like it as evidence that our species only learned to think abstractly among its subset who, if the lifespan of our species were 24 hours, happened to wander into Europe around 7 PM.