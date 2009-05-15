The protests over President Obama's commencement speech at Notre Dame highlight one of our commander-in-chiefs more fascinating (not to mention politically useful) qualities.

The uproar may have been sparked by the pro-choice POTUS's scheduled appearance, but it has become more centrally a squabble between the more liberal and more conservative factions of the church or, split another way, the church fathers and the laity. Catholic conservatives are furious that their less dogmatic brethren at the university have given such a prominent platform to an ideologically unsimpatico president.

Today's NYT piece wonders if Obama is going to get sucked into the abortion maelstrom. I doubt it. This president has an uncanny ability to spark internal divisions among various groups yet remain somehow separate from the madness himself.

Witness the ongoing Republican self-savagery. Obviously the GOP has countless problems, but it's genuinely startling the degree to which party members are spending their time firing at one another rather than uniting against the President. Obama, meanwhile, manages now and again to peel off a Republican to stand with him on an issue. (Think: Charlie Crist and the stimulus hug.) This only makes the contrast between the statesmanlike Obama and his disoriented Republican opposition all the more vivid.