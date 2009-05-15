Is it just me, or is there something poignant about Alan Keyes's pushing a SpongeBob Squarepants stroller in the NYT photo of the conservative groups protesting Obama's speech at Notre Dame?

A little less than five years ago, Keyes was making a (admittedly desperate) run against Obama to be Illinois's junior senator. Today, Obama is president and Keyes has been relegated to a small crowd pic accompanying a piece that only bothers to mention his name in a photo caption.

Poignant, and yet deeply satisfying.

--Michelle Cottle

