The New York Times has a story today about a pact that appears likely in New Hampshire; the agreement would pave the way to legalizing gay marriage in the state. The governor demanded that any agreement protect "religious liberty."

The bill, which won final legislative approval last week, already exempts clergy members from having to perform same-sex weddings.

Mr. Lynch wants it to go further, exempting any religious group — and any person or nonprofit organization working for such a group — from having to participate in such ceremonies.

Mr. Lynch also wants to protect any religious group, and anyone working for such a group, from having to provide gay couples with “religious counseling, programs, courses, retreats or housing designated for married individuals” if the services have to do with “the promotion of marriage.”

But apparently this has not satisfied everyone.

Kevin Smith, director of Cornerstone Policy Research, the group that led the fight against same-sex marriage in New Hampshire, said Mr. Lynch had misled state residents. “However the governor wishes to couch his decision on this,” Mr. Smith said, “the fact remains that by signing this bill, he will have broke his trust with New Hampshire voters after repeatedly stating that he opposes gay marriage. This amendment does nothing to protect the religious liberties of independent business owners, such as photographers and caterers, who in good conscience cannot perform their services for same-sex marriage ceremonies.”

Those poor traditionalist caterers...

--Isaac Chotiner

