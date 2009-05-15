Roy Cooper, the North Carolina attorney general who would have had a very good shot at knocking off Richard Burr next year, has decided not to run for the Senate. This has to be a huge disappointment to state and national Dems, who were recruiting Cooper hard to run. Then again, Kay Hagan wasn't anyone's first choice, and she did all right. My favorite bit about the N&O article on Cooper bowing out:

Cooper's decision leaves the Democrats without a consensus candidate. Two of the biggest names in the Democratic Party--former Sen. John Edwards and former Gov. Mike Easley--are both mired in controversy.

I'm actually surprised anyone thinks Edwards's name still bears mentioning.

--Jason Zengerle