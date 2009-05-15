"My personal credit crisis" - a New York Times economics reporter on how he got caught up in the subprime mess.

Second quarter GDP on track to drop 1.3% - not great, but certainly better than Q1's 6.1% contraction.

Did biz press provide fair warning of the crisis? - Columbia Journalism Review's Dean Starkman doesn't think so.

How the credit card industry uses data-driven psychology to track cardholders.