-
Don't Bet Against Buffett: Money, Love, And The Oracle Of Omaha, by Michael Lewis
-
Starting Over In Rwanda: Finding A Future In A Country That, 15 Years Ago, Looked Like It Might Not Have One, by Christine Stansell
-
TNRtv: Are We Spending Too Much Time On Iran And Not Enough On North Korea? by J. Peter Scoblic
-
Let's Make A Deal: Why Obama Should Appoint A Politician To The Supreme Court, by Gordon Silverstein
-
In 'Angels & Demons,' Rome Finds Itself In Mortal Peril, And Tom Hanks Finds Himself Without A Mullet. Run! by Christopher Orr
-
Why Obama And Netanyahu Want You To Think They're On A Collision Course--Even Though They're Not, by Shmuel Rosner
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.