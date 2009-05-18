"Conservatives Map Strategies on Court Fight" in a Sunday New York Times article by Charlie Savage about a Republican plan to to fight President Obama's Supreme Court choice. No, these senators do not know who the nominee will be. They apparently think, however, that she is more than likely to be a woman because their research focuses on ten females while dealing lugubriously with about 20 male contenders.

Nominees to the federal judiciary require the "advice and consent of the Senate." But this is not what motivates the G.O.P. They are intending to campaign against any Obama nominee whoever he or she is. Why? Savage writes, "they say they hope to mount a fight that could refill depleted coffers and galvanize a movement demoralized by Republican electoral defeats." Here's how Richard Viguerie puts it, "It's an immense opportunity to build the conservative movement and identify the troops out there...It's a massive teaching moment for America. We've got the packages written. We're waiting right now to put a name in."



Now, presumably, these Republicans are partisans of the "original intent" school of constitutionalism. How does this nutsy behavior comport with the concept of "advice and consent" in the constitution?

An adjoining piece by Eric Lichtblau, "Potential Justice's Appeal May Be Too Bipartisan," shows that nuttiness also flourishes on the left. Apparently there is a campaign being waged within Democratic ranks against Elena Kagan, the present solicitor general, former dean of the Harvard Law School and an immensely brilliant and persuasive thinker. And talker. I knew her a little bit in Cambridge.