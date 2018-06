Bruce Riedel, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and co-author of Obama's strategy review of Afghanistan and Pakistan, explains why President Zardari must convince his army to go after the Taliban--"if the state is hijacked by jihadists, the nuclear arsenal goes with it."

--Ben Eisler