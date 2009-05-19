- The Cheney Fallacy: Why Barack Obama Is Waging A More Effective War On Terror Than George W. Bush. by Jack Goldsmith
- The Green Bubble: Why Environmentalism Keeps Imploding. PLUS, Dalton Conley Responds. by Ted Nordhaus and Michael Shellenberger
- The Forgotten Masterpieces Of Henry Fairlie, The New Republic’s First Diarist, by Jeremy McCarter
- TNRtv: How Close Is
Pakistan To Becoming A
Jihadist
State? by Bruce Riedel
- It Has Plenty Of Adultery, Cruelty, And Drowning. But Shouldn't
A Biography Of Victorian England's Greatest Actors Teach Us
Something About Theater? by Richard Jenkyns
- The Oracle And The Crisis: Michael Lewis Takes On Warren Buffett
- Starting Over In Rwanda: Finding A Future In A Country That, 15 Years Ago, Looked Like It Might Not Have One. by Christine Stansell
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.