With climate-change getting prominent play on the Hill, the skeptics have been raising a little hell, pooh-poohing the science and cautioning against the economic armageddon that will result from any serious attempt to regulate carbon dioxide emissions.

Fair enough. If the internet age has taught us anything it's that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

But here's the weird thing: As noted in today's hilarious WaPo piece, some of the most vocal doubters don't even seem to be trying anymore--or rather, as often as not, their complaints don't have any basis in the discussion at hand.

The best example mentioned is House Minority Leader John Boehner's assertion, "The idea that carbon dioxide is a carcinogen that is harmful to our environment is almost comical."