The political pressure to regulate tightly in this environment is obvious and, with every further public relations gaffe by the industry and inspector general investigation into its friends, the legislative agenda will get tougher on banks.

There is an obvious economic case for tightening regulation--after all, even the people who ran the Great Deregulation from Treasury during the 1990s now say, "when the facts change, we change our minds." But the lack of sensible upfront recapitalization for the banks means that they will be tempted to go even further in terms of regulatory tightening. After all, the incentives for executives running banks are now all messed up--irrespective of whether they were really Too Big To Fail in the past, they're all convinced they are Way Too Important To Fail today.

If your bank fails at the same time as all other banks fail or hit serious trouble, there will be a bailout. The implication is that bank executives should copy the behavior of others, as much as possible; above all else, don't do anything different--idiosyncratic risk is the real danger. Chuck Prince (former head of Citi) nailed this, as well as a good portion of your retirement savings:

When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you've got to get up and dance. We're still dancing. (July 2007)

The dilemma, of course, is that you don't really want to overtighten regulations on banks during a recession--this will further discourage lending. This was an important rationale for doing an upfront recapitalization and forcing a change of control in big banks. When we missed that opportunity, we essentially set ourselves up for "procyclical regulation."

And if you think we can punt on regulation and come back to the issue when the economy looks stronger, you need to spend more time on Capitol Hill. The banks are already bouncing back in terms of political clout, and they have a simple regulatory answer: nothing meaningful. So if you support the end of deregulation, you need to push for it now.