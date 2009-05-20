Finally, Congress is working to fix heatlh care. They should start by making insurance affordable for families and busiensses. We shoud also have a choice, keep the insurance we have or pick another plan--including a public health insruance option. That way, we'll hae good benefits at a price we can afford, no matter what happens.



But then the ad turns to its intended target: Senator Wyden. Wyden has proposed a universal coverage plan; to pay for the expansion of coverage for everyone, he'd end the tax exclusion on group health benefits. And that's what AFSCME doesn't like:

The last thing we need is to pay more.



But Senator Wyden would tax health benefits at work, as if they were income. Taxing health benfeits? That doesn't make sense. Tell Senator Wyden oregon families want quality, affordable health care, not taxes on their health benefits.

Call Senator Wyden today. We can fix health care reform without paying for the benefits that we already have.

To go with the advertisement, AFSCME has also launched a website: "Stop Wyden's Health Tax."

Wyden is a liberal Democrat with a strong record on labor issues; he's also the one who put universal health care back on the political agenda after the 2006 elections. Targetting him in this way seems rather odd.



But leave that aside. This isn't about Wyden. It's about the future of health reform. While Wyden's plan has some serious flaws, like the lack of a public insurance option, the proposed tax change is a strength. Liberals who go after it--and AFSCME has company here--are making a big mistake.



As I've written before, finding the money to pay for coverage expansions is the single biggest obstacle to reform. If Obama, the Democrats, and their allies can't agree on a way to come up with somewhere between a half-trillion and a trillion dollars in additional money, universal coverage will not happen. Stop. Period. End of story.

