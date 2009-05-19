A couple months ago I worried that President Obama's trip to Notre Dame would have negative social side effects:

Conservatives and partisans of the University of Notre Dame have bitterly attacked the University for allowing President Obama to speak there. I find it strange that the debate has entirely centered around the question of whether Notre Dame should legitimize Obama, and ignored the more interesting question of whether Obama should legitimize Notre Dame.

Turns out I worried for nothing. Obama turns out to have used his Indiana trip to do the college football version of Ronald Reagan's "Evil Empire" speech:

Having put up with hecklers at Notre Dame, President Barack Obama got in a shot of his own at the school whose renowned football team has gone its longest stretch without a national championship.

After giving the commencement speech at Notre Dame, Obama spoke at an Indianapolis fundraiser Sunday night for the Democratic National Committee. He began his remarks by joking that he told The Rev. John Jenkins, the university president, that the controversy surrounding his campus appearance "paled in comparison to what to do about the football team." The Fighting Irish had records of 3-9 and 7-6 the past two seasons -- the most losses at the school in a two-year period -- and haven't won a national championship since 1988. "That's an issue we may not resolve within my four years," Obama said. "Eight," shouted someone from the audience. "All right, well, maybe in eight we might get it done," Obama said.

Whatever happens from here on out, the Obama presidency is a success.