Simon Johnson, professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and co-founder of BaselineScenario.com, argues that we must award government contracts to a wider range of Wall Street firms so as to minimize conflicts of interest.

--Ben Eisler

