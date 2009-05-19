Simon Johnson, professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and co-founder of BaselineScenario.com, argues that we must award government contracts to a wider range of Wall Street firms so as to minimize conflicts of interest.
Tnrtv: Shady Deals Between Banks And...the Government?
