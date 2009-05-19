Barack Obama didn't sound exactly sanguine as he spoke with Bibi Netanyahu about the atomic threat that Iran poses to neighbors near and nearer. But he seems to grasp that Tehran may not think the U.S. serious in its determination to prevent the Ayatollahs from going nuclear.

Here's what the president said: "We are not foreclosing a range of steps including much stronger international sanctions in assuring that Iran understands that we are serious." Now, if the mullahs somehow have missed the point, where does responsibility lie?

It lies, first of all, in the very nature of international sanctions.

Since they have to be non-porous--o.k., relatively non-porous--the provisions of a boycott would have to be approved at the Security Council without veto by any of the five permanent members. The shadow of a veto (or vetoes) is what has kept all previous decisions United Nations-toothless. This is a particular form of bombast with no energy beyond it. The very fact that Obama is still alluding to "much stronger" sanctions testifies to the puffery of the threat, that is, to its virtual irrelevance.