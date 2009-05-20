Rod Dreher suggests the verb to jerrytaylor:

[W]hen a pundit or other figure on the right questions the bona fides or effectiveness of certain right-wing icons (Rush Limbaugh, Dick Cheney, et al.), and gets dogpiled as a traitor to conservatism.

I'm all for this enrichment of the English language. (Obviously.) Dreher suggests that former McCain (and Huntsman) adviser John Weaver may be due for a little jerrytayloring for having the temerity to state that "If it's 2012 and our party is defined by Palin and Limbaugh and Cheney, then we're headed for a blowout."

Personally, I'd recommend GOP Rep. Tom Price, who rashly disputed that Limbaugh and Cheney were "better Republicans" than Colin Powell, and heretically declared that "It's not up to Rush Limbaugh to decide who ought to be in the Republican Party." I realize, though, that there are many who think that Price should be smitten by lightning for his comments, and the jerrytayloring reserved for MSNBC host Joe Scarborough for the lesser crime of saying "God bless you" to Price after he uttered his calumnies.

Regardless, there's jerrytayloring to be done. Why else do we have the Corner?