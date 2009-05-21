The horror stories you read about American health care frequently focus on people who've lost their insurance. And, lord knows, there are way, way too many of those stories to tell.

But people with insurance experience plenty of horrors, too. Time's Karen Tumulty wrote a moving cover story on one such case--her brother's--a few weeks ago. I've told a few of these tales myself. And studies suggest there are plenty more out there.

A common theme in many of these stories is confusion. When people buy insurance, they often have no idea what they're buying. Even if they've done the due diligence to investigate coverage details, they'll have a tough time figuring out the fine print of patient cost-sharing, exceptions to coverage, etc. And good luck if they want to try comparing coverage. No two insurance policies will present their information in the same way.

One way to address this problem is through regulation of benefits: You set minimum standards for what all insurance policies cover and then hold insurers to those standards. Another, complementary response is to make it easier for consumers to learn about plans before they sign up.