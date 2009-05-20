I know, I know--too much is made of the Obama administration's affinity for behavioral economics. (Frank and I tried to preempt that criticism in our piece about Obamaism by downplaying the behavioral discussion and burying it in the second half of the piece. But even that was a bit much for some readers...)

Still, this subset of provisions in the credit-card legislation strikes me as an important and direct application of behavioral economics. From the Journal:

Information once relegated to tiny print must be made clearer, and consumers will soon be told how long it would take to pay off a balance if they pay only the minimum due. ... For consumers, the legislation aims to change habits -- perhaps leading them to make fewer big-ticket purchases with credit cards -- by clarifying the cost of using card debt. Several provisions in the legislation are geared toward forcing consumers to recognize how much they're paying in interest.