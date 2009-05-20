Shaquille O'Neal is currently undergoing a three-day broadcasting technique boot camp at Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. The program is designed for NBA players who want to move on to sportscasting at the end of their basketball careers. While the workshop normally costs $5,200, Shaq opted to pay more than $15,000 for his own private lessons.

"I've been an athlete that's sort of in advance; always thinking," explained Shaq. "After basketball I'd love to have my own radio show, my own TV show."

Click through today's TNR slideshow for a look at the after-basketball media careers of some NBA stars. A few have taken to the newsroom naturally, while others ... not so much.

--Alexander Wolf

