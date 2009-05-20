Who said the following in defense of Nancy Pelosi?

The CIA has a very bad record when it comes to - I was about to say 'candid'; that's too mild - to honesty. . . Director Panetta says the agency does not make it a habit to misinform Congress. I believe that is true. It is not the policy of the Central Intelligence Agency to misinform Congress. But that doesn't mean that they're all giving out the information.

That would be Arlen Specter. Amazing what the prospect of a contested Democratic primary will do to a guy. Meanwhile, for all the talk from conservatives about Pelosi being on the ropes, is there any evidence that there are any Dems who are looking to oust her? (Sorry, but this Red State theory about how Obama is out to sabotage her reads like a Dan Brown novel.) Actually, it seems like there are more Democrats mad at Obama than there are at Pelosi right now.